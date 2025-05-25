Martin Scorsese Paid The Real Mob For One Of His First Movies

There are certain chunks of a film's production budget that are either unexpected or clandestinely factored into the final numbers. When it comes to the latter, you've probably heard tales of films made during the 1970s and 1980s having a cocaine budget. Some films absolutely did. In a 2011 interview with Reuters, Dennis Quaid, a recovering cocaine addict himself, revealed that the expense of the peppy powder got hidden as petty cash. "People would make deals," he explained. "Instead of having a cocktail, you'd have a line."

Given that cocaine is just as illegal in the United States today as it was a half-century ago, it probably won't surprise you to learn that filmmakers have struck all kinds of not-quite-on-the-level deals to get their movies made. I mean, it shouldn't surprise you. Shady bookkeeping and under-the-table payments are the cornerstone of the so-called legitimate business world. And now that the United States government is a cesspool of corruption that's getting more fetid by the day, it feels like getting over is the only way to get by.

Mob rules are the new normal, which, to some degree, has sapped films like "The Godfather," "Goodfellas," and "Deep Cover" of their illicit charge. We're all subject to offers we feel we can't refuse. How do you deal with people who open negotiations with "F*** you, pay me?" Martin Scorsese learned this the hard way while he was shooting his personal favorite of the movies he's made, "Mean Streets."

