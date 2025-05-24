How Josh Brolin Felt About Losing The DCEU Batman Role To Ben Affleck

Few stories of the modern blockbuster landscape are more frustrating than what became of the DC Extended Universe. Warner Bros. bet the Kent family farm on a shared cinematic universe based on the goldmine of DC Comics characters and stories, and while there were a few solid diamonds in the rough to be found, the DCEU's legacy now lives in the Gotham City gutter.

In the grand scheme of things, many of the problems that cursed the DCEU from the very beginning was based on building the entire foundation of this ambitious cinematic universe under the creative vision of Zack Snyder. (Caveat: This article comes from the POV of someone who enjoyed Snyder's "Man of Steel" and loved "Zack Snyder's Justice League," so before any Snyderverse fans try to throw hands, understand that I consider myself a fan of some of his contributions to the DCEU). While yes, there is a contingent of fans who were pleased with Snyder's initial vision, the polarized reception of "Man of Steel" and especially "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" highlighted that the majority of audiences were not clamoring for more from these specific interpretations of these beloved superheroes.

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," unfortunately, serves as perhaps the biggest culprit regarding the rocky DCEU foundations. But one of the film's notable highlights, and perhaps its best element, was Ben Affleck's portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Initial fan reaction to Affleck's casting was notably skeptical, but the his committed performance shone through despite the weak script.

Within the Multiverse, there is a world where another actor would have portrayed this middle-aged, cynical, and burnt-out Batman. But the Multiverse had different plans for him.