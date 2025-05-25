Why Drew Goddard's Sinister Six Movie Was Canceled

To this day, we have yet to see a proper iteration of the Sinister Six in any "Spider-Man" movie. The closest thing we came was in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which assembled Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Flint Marko/Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Max Dillon/Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard (Rhys Ifans). Obviously, that is only five villains, but it does have six by a technicality: Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) is featured in the film's mid-credits sequence, only to be sent back to his respective universe. Brock leaves a bit of his symbiote behind in the MCU, though, potentially leaving the door open for it to be used in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

It's bizarre revisiting Sony's "Amazing Spider-Man" duology. While the films fell short of their ambitions, it is clear that there were a few pieces in the puzzle that were worth keeping. Time has been especially kind to Andrew Garfield, who has proven himself as the best actor to ever play Spider-Man. While his films had lackluster scripts, Garfield's commitment to the character was undoubtedly clear, and his passion for the role carries on to this day. Although most fans were more than happy to leave the "Amazing Spider-Man" films behind in favor of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration with Tom Holland as Peter Parker, a new fondness for Garfield reemerged by the time he returned in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Garfield's performance in particular received universal praise from critics and fans alike, serving as a well-deserved redemption for him after the disappointing conclusion of his series.

Although Garfield has kept busy pursuing new projects, he's expressed interest in returning as Spider-Man again. Clearly, his experience with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" helped heal a few old wounds from the disappointing conclusion of his film series. Prior to his initial departure from the franchise, Garfield had meetings with Drew Goddard about "Sinister Six," and based on what he heard, he was beaming with excitement for what Goddard had planned. As he told Collider:

"I don't know how close it got, but I definitely had a few meetings, and it was really exciting. I've got to say, because I love Drew so much, and I love 'Cabin in the Woods,' and the other stuff that he's made. We just got on like a house on fire. I loved his vision, he's so unique and odd and off-kilter and unconventional in his creative choices. So that was definitely a fun couple of months, but life. It would have been cool. Maybe one day he'll get to do it, but it would've been cool."

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.