Who Is Jeremy Bentham In Lost? The Season 5 Storyline, Explained

No show was full of as many compelling mysteries as ABC's "Lost." Showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse had announced the series would end in season 6, and with the finish line on the horizon, the race was on to discover answers to the show's many, many questions. And yet, even as it approached the end, the series kept throwing new mysteries at us to keep us on our toes. Chief among them in season 4 was the mystery of "who is Jeremy Bentham?" In the third season finale, we discover that Jack and Kate had somehow managed to escape the island, but the discovery of a coffin loaded with an unknown person inside pushes Jack to return, teeing up the final run of the series.

In the season 3 finale, we never get to see who this "Jeremy Bentham" inside the coffin is, and so we spend all of season 4 desperately trying to get a glimpse inside. Speculation over who Jeremy Bentham was became a key part of the season 4 mystery box, and the showrunners knew exactly how to tease the audience with the answer.

There was always intense scrutiny over the show's secrets, so in order to obscure the true identity of Jeremy Bentham, Lindelof and Cuse filmed three versions of the season 4 finale, just in case there was a leak that would ruin the surprise. We had to wait until the final moments of season 4 to learn that it wasn't Sawyer or Desmond inside that coffin, but John Locke.

And yet even with that reveal, it wouldn't be until season 5 that we would learn why John had taken the pseudonym "Jeremy Bentham."