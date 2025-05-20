When Does Elena Gilbert Become A Vampire In The Vampire Diaries?

This post contains spoilers for "The Vampire Diaries."

In season 3 of "The Vampire Diaries," Original vampire Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies) writes Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) a letter tinged with regret. "Your compassion is a gift, Elena. Carry it with you, as I will carry my regret," Elijah writes, appealing to Elena's humanity and her conscious choice to forgive/empathize. This is just one of many instances that highlight how crucial Elena's humanity is to "The Vampire Diaries", especially while she's surrounded by undead vampires with skewed, questionable moral compasses.

Advertisement

These supernatural beings are complex in their motivations as well, as both of her love interests — vampire brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) Salvatore — have disparate attitudes toward human lives and covet Elena for different reasons. Although Elena brings out the best (and worst) in the Salvatore siblings, she is also acutely aware of the mindless bloodlust that comes with vampirism and how tragic such an existence can be. So, when Elena becomes a vampire after an unexpected turn of events, the firm moral anchor of the show is completely dismantled. As vampirism heightens every discernible emotion, Elena's innate empathy battles with her newfound thirst for brutality, leading to a moral tussle that leaves her completely broken.

Advertisement

Unlike Bella Swan's persistent desire to sparkle under the sun in the "Twilight" saga, Elena never wanted to be a vampire, even after falling in love with their kind. Although Elena is initially presented as just another teenager navigating intense grief, it is soon revealed that she is a Petrova Doppelgänger, doomed to endlessly repeat past cycles of loss and trauma. This revelation ties in directly with her eventual vampirism, which becomes inevitable once we realize that she cannot outrun fate. With this in mind, let's take a look at when and how Elena becomes a vampire, and whether she can cope with this new stage of existence throughout the show.