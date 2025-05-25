One Of Marvel's Lowest-Budget Movies Somehow Flopped At The Box Office

It was December of 2008, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe was but a twinkle in Disney's eye. Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" had become a huge box office success earlier that year, and its post-credits stinger — wherein Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) enticed Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) to join the Avengers — whetted the appetites of superhero fans everywhere. Disney would go on to purchase Marvel in 2009 and put that Avengers hint into action, ushering in a decade-long period of superhero ultra-dominance in theaters.

Before that happened, though, many superhero movies were still excitingly hit-and-miss, free of the MCU's eventual homogeneity. The "X-Men" movies were up-and-down in quality, for instance, and Marvel characters like Daredevil and Elektra were only fitfully accepted by fans. Importantly, not all of these films had nine-figure budgets. Many studios, while recognizing that superheroes were moneymakers, weren't always willing to invest piles of cash in them. That wouldn't happen until Joss Whedon's "The Avengers" became a billion-dollar hit in 2012.

In 2004, Jonathan Hensleigh directed "The Punisher," with Thomas Jane starring as the bitter, revenge-minded, gun-toting titular Marvel Comics vigilante, Frank Castle. The film, however, was not a hit, earning $54.5 million at the global box office against a $33 million budget. Eventually, December 2008 saw the release of Lexi Alexander's pseudo-remake "Punisher: War Zone," a movie that was eager to up the action quotient of Hensleigh's film. The late Ray Stevenson took over the role of Frank Castle in "War Zone," which proved to be cartoonishly bloody and possessed of a delightful horror movie bloodlust that was more Sam Raimi than, well, a lot of Sam Raimi's own superhero fare.

It also tanked. "Punisher: War Zone" ultimately brought in a mere $10.2 million at the box office against a $35 million budget (which was a drop in the bucket for superhero movies, even at the time) and was roundly rejected by critics. Nowadays, though, the film is beloved by certain folks for its gallows humor and absurd levels of violence.