Who Plays Joel And Tommy's Father In The Last Of Us Season 2

This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 6.

Just when the viewers thought "The Last of Us" season 2 was done with Joel (Pedro Pascal) making them cry, the show reels them right back in. Episode 6 is the sophomore season's answer to "Long, Long Time" and "Left Behind" — a flashback-driven story that offers insight on a special relationship between two characters.

This time, the focus points are none other than Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who are shown exploring a history museum — a scene that fans of the Naughty Dog video games likely knew was coming — and slowly drifting apart over the years, as Ellie's increasing independence and Joel's survivor pragmatism cause a rift between the two. However, before we get to any of that, we're treated to the episode's biggest surprise: a flashback meeting between young Joel and his law enforcement officer father. After the scene frames Joel's dad as a stern disciplinarian, he realizes what his sons have come to see him as and sits down to have a heartfelt talk with Joel. Admitting his shortcomings, he tasks Joel with becoming a better father than he's been.

This heavy scene becomes important at the end of the episode, where Joel relays the same message during a final porch discussion with Ellie, and the two begin to patch up their battered relationship. As such, the actor who plays Joel's father in the flashback scene is crucial, because he has to both carry enough gravitas to believably play Joel's father and deliver a speech that will later be revealed to be a major motivation for Ellie once she finds out Dina (Isabela Merced) is pregnant. Fortunately, the show cast Tony Dalton, who's more than capable of all this and more.