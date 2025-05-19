Who Plays Joel And Tommy's Father In The Last Of Us Season 2
This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 6.
Just when the viewers thought "The Last of Us" season 2 was done with Joel (Pedro Pascal) making them cry, the show reels them right back in. Episode 6 is the sophomore season's answer to "Long, Long Time" and "Left Behind" — a flashback-driven story that offers insight on a special relationship between two characters.
This time, the focus points are none other than Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who are shown exploring a history museum — a scene that fans of the Naughty Dog video games likely knew was coming — and slowly drifting apart over the years, as Ellie's increasing independence and Joel's survivor pragmatism cause a rift between the two. However, before we get to any of that, we're treated to the episode's biggest surprise: a flashback meeting between young Joel and his law enforcement officer father. After the scene frames Joel's dad as a stern disciplinarian, he realizes what his sons have come to see him as and sits down to have a heartfelt talk with Joel. Admitting his shortcomings, he tasks Joel with becoming a better father than he's been.
This heavy scene becomes important at the end of the episode, where Joel relays the same message during a final porch discussion with Ellie, and the two begin to patch up their battered relationship. As such, the actor who plays Joel's father in the flashback scene is crucial, because he has to both carry enough gravitas to believably play Joel's father and deliver a speech that will later be revealed to be a major motivation for Ellie once she finds out Dina (Isabela Merced) is pregnant. Fortunately, the show cast Tony Dalton, who's more than capable of all this and more.
Tony Dalton finds the perfect balance between threatening and charming
If Joel and Tommy's (Gabriel Luna) father seems immediately familiar, it's because Tony Dalton is a recognizable figure in the prestige TV scene. Dalton started his screen acting career in 1997 and built a name for himself in Mexican TV productions. In 2004, he landed his first major role in the telenovela "Rebelde," on which he played Gastón Diestro until 2006 to the tune of 225 episodes. Soon, more major roles in other TV shows — such as the drama series "Flor Salvaje," the crime show "Dueños del Paraíso," and the award-winning "Sr. Ávila" – followed.
With the experience gained from big roles in crime-themed shows, Dalton made his U.S. breakthrough playing one of the most chilling drug lords who has ever graced the small screen. Introducing his borderline invincible cartel big shot Lalo Salamanca to "Better Call Saul" solved some of the writers' biggest problems, as well as provided the show with its most chilling villain ... which, as any fan of the show can confirm, is saying something. Dalton's ruthless yet charming Lalo debuted in "Better Call Saul" season 4, and went on to steal scene after scene until the show's sixth and final season.
Though Vince Gilligan was originally against adding the fan-favorite Lalo to "Better Call Saul," Dalton immediately became one of the show's greatest assets. He has since gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's socialite circles as Jack Duquesne, aka the Swordsman. Dalton's affable Duquesne plays a major role as a fake-out antagonist on "Hawkeye," and his long-teased vigilante crime-fighter persona makes a shadowy debut in "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1.
New episodes of "The Last of Us" hit HBO and Max on Sunday nights.