One Of The Best Historical Dramas Ever Made Is Killing It On Tubi's Top Charts

We are officially living in an age where '90s movies are regarded as period pieces, and that thought makes many of us millennial types feel old. However, we can find comfort in aging knowing that the best art is timeless, and some movies will find new fans for as long as they are available to the viewing public. This brings us to "Ben-Hur," a 1959 historical epic about betrayal, friendship, and faith, which FlixPatrol reports is riding high on Tubi at the time of this writing.

Advertisement

Based on Lew Wallace's novel "Ben-Hur: A Tale of Christ" from 1880, the William Wyler-directed epic tells the story of Judah (Charlton Heston), a Jewish prince who embarks on a vengeance crusade against his old friend, Messala (Stephen Boyd). In short, Messala imprisons and enslaves Judah for speaking out against the Roman Empire, so it is understandable why their relationship becomes strained afterward. "Ben-Hur" boasts plenty of spectacle, yet it still finds time to ask some interesting questions about the power of ideology and faith.

Of course, "Ben-Hur" is perhaps most famous for its awe-inspiring chariot race and winning 11 Academy Awards, which was unprecedented at the time. It's by far one of the most acclaimed works in the divisive religious movie genre, and it's ranked highly by some of the most revered directors in the history of cinema. With that in mind, let's find out why "Ben-Hur" has stood the test of time.

Advertisement