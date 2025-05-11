Kevin Costner Helped Launch A Near-Billion-Dollar Hollywood Movie Trend

Nicholas Sparks writes the kind of books you're likely to find on your mom's nightstand. His romances have captivated (mostly women) readers around the world for nearly 30 years, with over 130 million copies sold according to his website. Many of his novels follow the same formula, but clearly, he's found a winning one: stories of star-crossed lovers, often set in picturesque coastal American small towns, where a profound and enduring bond is tested by a tragic twist. Few authors can claim that all of their books have reached #1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Nicholas Sparks' stories didn't make the leap to the silver screen until 1999 with the adaptation of his second novel, "Message in a Bottle." Star Kevin Costner fits perfectly into Sparks' universe, portraying the all-American, rugged man — stoic and guarded, yet warm. We've seen Kevin Costner play similar roles in some of his best movies, including "Bull Durham" and "Field of Dreams." He plays a grieving widower who writes a moving love letter and stashes it in a bottle put out to sea. It's found by a journalist named Theresa, played by the incisive Robin Wright. She tracks Garrett down in North Carolina, and despite his heartbreaking past, the two begin to fall in love.

Although Roger Ebert dismissed "Message in a Bottle" as a "goofy melodrama," it was a commercial success, earning $118 million on a $30 million budget (via Box Office Mojo). Audiences were clearly drawn to these sweeping romances, and a wave of adaptations followed. 11 of Sparks' novels have been adapted thus far, earning over $750 million combined (per The Numbers). While they certainly attract audiences, the substance (or lack thereof) of these films often leaves much to be desired.

