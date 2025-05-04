SNL Puts A Hilarious Spin On The Time Travel Of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Traveling through time sounds like an excellent adventure ... until you remember that deodorant wasn't invented until the end of the 19th century and "splinter-free" toilet paper didn't enter the market until 1935. Between these and other historical inconveniences, time travel has the potential to be a pretty bogus journey.

On the flip side of that, our present time — as miserable as it might sometimes feel to those of us who live here — would probably look quite bodacious to time-travelers from the past. That's certainly the case for abolitionists Harriet Tubman (returning guest host Quinta Brunson) and Frederick Douglass (Kenan Thompson) in a sketch from this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live." After partaking in a radical experience with '80s teens Will (Marcello Hernández) and Todd (Andrew Dismukes), Harriet and Frederick politely decline the offer of a return ride to the "1-800s."

Check out the sketch above, co-starring Emil Wakim as Julius Caesar, Chloe Fineman as Queen Elizabeth I, and Mikey Day as Leonardo DiCaprio Da Vinci.

