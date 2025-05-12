South Park's Creators Made A Gruesome Western That Fans Have To Check Out

In 1992, when Trey Parker and Matt Stone were in their early 20s and attending the University of Colorado at Boulder, they famously assembled a very crudely animated (and gleefully profane) Christmas special called "The Spirit of Christmas." It featured a violent battle royale between Frosty the Snowman and Jesus Christ, as witnessed by a quartet of foul-mouthed youngsters. That led to Parker and Stone putting together a 3-minute live-action short, a fake trailer for a jokey flick called "Alferd Packer: The Musical." Alferd Packer, as many may know, is one of only four people in American history to be convicted for the crime of cannibalism. He confessed to having to eat his fellow comrades to survive while they were lost in the Colorado mountains in 1874. "Alferd Packer: The Musical" was a gloriously tasteless riff on Packer's crimes.

Reactions to the fake trailer were so positive that Parker and Stone were inspired to raise a modest amount of money — only $125,000 — and make an actual feature out of it. Parker wrote, directed, and starred in the film, penning songs with Rich Sanders. Stone co-starred and produced. "Alferd Packer" was shot in the actual hills and parks of Colorado throughout a few weekends and during Parker's Spring Break. The courtroom scenes, for some authenticity, were shot in the actual courthouse where Packer was tried in 1873. The Old West sets were actually just the buildings at Buckskin Joe, a Western theme park in Canyon City, Colorado. Parker and Stone didn't require a lot.

The finished feature version of "Alferd Packer: The Musical" debuted in Boulder, Colorado, on Halloween of 1993. Eventually, Parker and Stone brought their finished film to the notorious New Jersey schlock house Troma, and it finally received semi-wide distribution in 1996. It was re-titled "Cannibal! The Musical."

It's wild, and cheap ... and actually pretty great.