Why We're Excited About This TikTok Alternative For Creators And Viewers
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As we here at /Film have learned well, keeping tabs on the way TV shows and movies impact the cultural zeitgeist means keeping up to date with the buzz they're creating on social media. This, of course, means that we also keep a keen eye on which social media platforms are making the biggest impact, and which ones seem to be on the rise.
Lately, I've become increasingly interested in Bigo Live, the social live-streaming platform that has made serious waves in recent years. It was launched in 2016, and has been averaging some 500 million users since 2024. Not only does it have users in over 150 countries, but its prominence in the U.S. is on the rise – which makes it a particularly interesting platform during the current, extremely strange times for video-based content creators. With TikTok's future still very much up in the air, it seems to me that it's just a matter of time before major content creators bring their fandom to this comparatively little-known platform ... and embrace the untapped potential of global Bigo users while doing so.
Bigo is an alternative streaming platform that offers fresh options for everyone
Some people create content for fun or for a living. Others simply enjoy following online video platforms. Others still – like, say, me – spend hours and hours watching interviews, reactions, and pop culture analysis for work and pleasure alike. The one thing that all these groups have in common is that they exist in a pretty turbulent stage in the history of social media and are in dire need of a fun, reliable live-streaming platform.
The deadline for TikTok to be sold to a U.S. company received a second, 75-day extension on April 5. This means that the platform has dodged a ban in the United States, but its ultimate fate remains in limbo unless the sale can be finalized by the June deadline. Sure, other well-established platforms like YouTube and Instagram have a more stable situation for the casual visitor, but if you're looking at them through a content creator lens, let's face it: They're super saturated with established users, and fresher voices are going to have a seriously hard time standing out.
I have a hunch that Bigo Live will go a long way toward fixing this situation. From an American user standpoint, the platform has plenty of potential because it's both pristine ground and able to offer a community of hundreds of millions of established users worldwide. In other words, for a creator, it offers a chance to get in on the ground floor in the U.S. while also introducing themselves to a vast international audience. It's a pretty perfect storm as video streaming platforms go, and with the social media space's current state of upheaval, I think that more and more users will embrace Bigo as part of their social media presence.
Bigo offers numerous interesting features for easy live-streaming and community-building
Bigo Live exist in a space that makes it an intriguing opportunity for content creators who are looking beyond the likes of TikTok for their live-streaming needs. The company behind it, the Singapore-based BIGO Technology, has put in plenty of work to make Bigo Live as fun to use as possible since the platform was launched in 2016. As a result, it offers a uniquely playful, friendly experience with plenty of features that make high-quality streaming easy and keep things interesting.
On Bigo Live, you'll find all the trimmings a modern live-streamer might potentially need to make their channel truly pop. Advanced and user-friendly live-streaming interface, high-resolution video, and low-latency streaming are a given, but it's not even close to all the platform has in store for its users. Bigo Live also has a handy set of interactive beauty features that you can use to create a truly immersive and engaging live-streaming experience. Bigo is also very big on creating a true community, and bonding between users is made easy with things like 3D avatars, multi-guest streaming, and virtual gifting, all of which add volumes to the platform's interactive nature.
Interesting and diverse content creators are at the heart of the Bigo community
Bigo Live's communal experience and qualities as a social media platform have already convinced many creators to embrace the welcoming Bigo community. The content platform's slogan is "Live Your Moments" and its goal is to inspire a billion lives. Bigo more than lives up to the open-mindedness this suggests, too. Apart from providing a platform where a wide variety of users can truly be themselves, Bigo Live embraces its diverse creator community in numerous ways, such as a fun dating show for LGBTQ+ singles and a partnership with iHeartMedia in a celebration of inclusivity at the 2024 LA Pride Parade. The platform also brings its community together in an annual Bigo Live Awards Gala. There, Bigo creators meet in person to celebrate in style, while awards for various forms of live-streaming success are presented and exciting new projects are announced.
With all of this and more in Bigo Live's corner, it's no surprise that people who have embraced the platform seem to be more than happy with the opportunities it offers. Just ask Bigo creator Obiageliaku Anusionwu (whose Bigo ID is BaldBarbie), who praised the platform's uniquely connective nature and how it serves her creativity in an interview with Bold Journey:
"Streaming content on Bigo Live has enhanced my ability to connect with individuals from a plethora of different backgrounds and cultures. There is something powerful about being able to interact with audiences in real time that streaming on Bigo Live provides—an unfiltered, authentic space where ideas flow freely, stories are shared and meaningful relationships are forged."