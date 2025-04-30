Why We're Excited About This TikTok Alternative For Creators And Viewers

Some people create content for fun or for a living. Others simply enjoy following online video platforms. Others still – like, say, me – spend hours and hours watching interviews, reactions, and pop culture analysis for work and pleasure alike. The one thing that all these groups have in common is that they exist in a pretty turbulent stage in the history of social media and are in dire need of a fun, reliable live-streaming platform.

The deadline for TikTok to be sold to a U.S. company received a second, 75-day extension on April 5. This means that the platform has dodged a ban in the United States, but its ultimate fate remains in limbo unless the sale can be finalized by the June deadline. Sure, other well-established platforms like YouTube and Instagram have a more stable situation for the casual visitor, but if you're looking at them through a content creator lens, let's face it: They're super saturated with established users, and fresher voices are going to have a seriously hard time standing out.

I have a hunch that Bigo Live will go a long way toward fixing this situation. From an American user standpoint, the platform has plenty of potential because it's both pristine ground and able to offer a community of hundreds of millions of established users worldwide. In other words, for a creator, it offers a chance to get in on the ground floor in the U.S. while also introducing themselves to a vast international audience. It's a pretty perfect storm as video streaming platforms go, and with the social media space's current state of upheaval, I think that more and more users will embrace Bigo as part of their social media presence.

