The Fear Street: Prom Queen Trailer Brings The Netflix Horror Sensation Back For Another Round
Netflix's "Fear Street" horror trilogy mined nostalgia while looking to the future. Each of the three Leigh Janiak-directed movies — all released within a short time span in the summer of 2021 — focuses on a distinct year and weaves an interconnecting horror narrative that centers on the same characters ... meaning, you have to watch all three movies to truly understand them. "Fear Street Part One: 1994" is a bloody love letter to horror fans who grew up in the "Scream" era, being a slasher that focuses on the mysteries of the murder-plagued town of Shadyside and its neighboring, happy Sunnyvale. "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" tells the tale of the pivotal late-1970s Camp Nightwing Massacre, while "Fear Street Part Three: 1666" explores the origins of the trilogy's cursed mysteries before a surprise twist brings the story to a close.
Based on R.L. Stine's "Fear Street" books, all three movies were well received by critics and general audiences alike. So, since there are plenty more "Fear Street" stories in Stine's back catalog than the trilogy covered, it was only a matter of time before Netflix opted to explore the dark alleys of Shadyside once more. "Fear Street: Prom Queen" – directed by Matt Palmer and written with Palmer and Donald McCleary — takes things to the year 1988 and straight into "Mean Girls" territory, as the prom night of Shadyside High is drawing near and the struggle for the coveted title of Prom Queen gets a horrific twist. The first trailer for the latest entry in the Netflix horror sensation is now here, and by the looks of it, the gnarly kills in the original "Fear Street" trilogy are in for some worthy successors.
The Fear Street: Prom Queen trailer unleashes bloody havoc on Shadyside
Ax-wielding masked villains in red hoods, bloody pranks, high school popularity politics, and no doubt fruitless hopes that Shadyside will finally see a new dawn all collide in this trailer, which not only hints at everything going wrong but outright promises that things will crash out in the bloodiest possible way — before the 60-second mark, no less. After all, as the preview helpfully explains, it's Shadyside, and things will get weird.
Apart from the delicious old home video effects and ominous prom moments that seem like they attempt to summon the vengeful spirit of Sissy Spacek's Carrie White, the movie's apparent central premise of a slasher targeting the Prom Queen candidates of the Class of '88 seems comfortably close to the "Scream"-esque vibes of Netflix's previous "Fear Street" installments. Considering the previous movies, this one will no doubt also have a twist or six in store for the viewer.
"Fear Street: Prom Queen" stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Chris Klein, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Ariana Greenblatt, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston. Netflix is set to unveil the movie on May 23, 2025.