How Kevin Smith Hilariously Failed To Give Alan Rickman A Line Reading In Dogma

When Kevin Smith shot "Clerks" for $27,575, he'd received a small amount of film school training but was a babe in the woods when it came to the crucial aspect of directing actors. It shows in the movie, which is so stiffly performed that I've never been able to connect to it. The screenplay is undeniably hilarious and wise in the ways of the workaday convenience store world, but Smith's actors seem so oddly strangled. It's not the kind of acting you get in a poorly rehearsed community theater production where you can see the actors struggling to remember their lines; it's more like you're watching people who've been unnaturally directed. Their performances are really those of their director, not their own.

The off performances in "Clerks" and "Mallrats" began to make sense years later when I heard that Smith had a penchant for committing the cardinal sin of directing. Be it theater, film, or television, you never, ever give actors line readings — i.e. you do not, under any circumstances, speak a line of dialogue and tell the performer to do it exactly as you just said it. Are there exceptions to this rule? Not really! If you've unfortunately cast an unmotivated, unfocused actor who won't take direction, you replace them. Otherwise, you're on the hook for the actor's casting, and it's your job to get the best performance out of them without disrespecting their process. This can be the most exciting part of directing, in that you can guide a performer to a breakthrough where it all comes together for them, and suddenly, you've got magic.

There is a whole vocabulary a director builds during their training and early works that will allow them to achieve these breakthroughs. If you skip that process, though, you're setting yourself up for a rough ride with your actors. And when that actor is a master of his craft like Alan Rickman, you're lucky if all you get is embarrassed.