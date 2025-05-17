Why One Beloved Toy Story Character Does Not Have A Voice
With four (soon to be five) films in Pixar's beloved "Toy Story" franchise, generations of audiences have been introduced to some of the most lovable characters in animated history. In particular, the core group of Andy's toys remains a staple in the entire catalog of not just Pixar Animation Studios but also Disney as a whole. Obviously, there is the inseparable (at least until "Toy Story 4") duo of Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), but how can we forget their friends Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles), Slinky Dog (Jim Varney/Blake Clark), Rex (Wallace Shawn), Hamm (John Ratzenberger), and Bo Peep (Annie Potts)? The original gang of Andy's toys was first introduced to us in 1995, but once "Toy Story 2" hit theaters in 1999, we were introduced to a few new core members of the series, including Mrs. Potato Head (Estelle Harris), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and Bullseye.
Part of what makes "Toy Story 2" a perfect sequel, arguably superior to its predecessor, is how it further expands Woody's backstory. After Al McWhiggan (Wayne Knight) steals Woody from the Davis Family yard sale, Andy's beloved cowboy doll meets his fellow co-stars from "Woody's Roundup," a television series he was unaware he was based on. The first of these characters he meets is his trusty steed, Bullseye. However, unlike the rest of the core group of Andy's toys that carry on from this sequel and into the following films, Bullseye does not have a speaking voice. Instead, he acts like a toy's equivalent of a pet, hence his unconditional affection for Woody and Jessie, among others, in the subsequent movies. Bullseye remains a beloved member of the "Toy Story" family, but there was a time during the development of "Toy Story 2" when we would have heard more straight from the horse's mouth.
Bullseye was originally going to speak dialogue
Before "Toy Story 2" was in production as a proper theatrical sequel, it was meant to be a direct-to-video sequel akin to Disneytoon's "The Return of Jafar" and "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride." Animator Colin Brady was directing "Toy Story 2" during its initial development prior to its eventual theatrical greenlight, and aspects from the direct-to-video iteration of the film carried on into the finished product. In particular, the emotionally devastating sequence involving Jesse's backstory with her original owner, Emily, was an integral aspect of the script. Brady even uploaded a storyboard of an early version of this sequence onto his YouTube page, revealing what it looked like before it morphed into the moving Sarah McLachlan "When She Loved Me" montage. He also included the following description that explained why Bullseye does not have a voice:
"Here's an early version of Jessie's sad story from Dec 1998. This sequence and where to put it was always a puzzle, but ultimately we all agreed it was the strongest and most important argument to get Woody to stay. Hard to believe that initially we were told we had to cut either Jessie or Bullseye. Thankfully we were allowed to keep Bullseye if we made him mute. It was Andrew Stanton's idea to show a flashback ('show don't tell') which was also big improvement. Mathew Luhn's boards are always phenomenal."
The fact that Disney gave Pixar an ultimatum regarding Bullseye and Jessie is fascinating. In a world where Woody's trusty steed spoke, his dynamic with the rest of the toys would have been drastically different. If we got a talking Bullseye, there is a decent chance that Jessie would have been cut out of the film altogether. Thankfully, both characters were kept in the movie by having Bullseye act more like a dog. After all, "Toy Story 2" would not be as beloved as it is if Jessie and her story weren't at the center of the film's emotional through-line all the way down to its poignant ending.
Who was supposed to voice Bullseye?
Although this remains unconfirmed, popular behind-the-scenes trivia discussions online claim that Martin Short was eyed to voice Bullseye in "Toy Story 2." However, according to the lostmediawiki forums, despite initial plans to give Bullseye a speaking voice, Colin Brady has claimed that no official voice work was ever recorded for the character. At the same time, he has indicated that Frank Welker might have done some sound effect voice acting after the fact.
Admittedly, Bullseye is an ancillary member of the core group of toys in the "Toy Story" franchise. Given his nonverbal nature, much of his contributions to the group involve his mobility. His biggest contribution to the narrative of "Toy Story 2" comes during the film's climax at the airport, after Jessie is pulled away with the luggage. Much like his counterpart on "Woody's Roundup," Bullseye lives up to his promise as a trusty steed, giving Woody and Buzz a ride like the wind to rescue Jesse before Al's airplane departs. As for his role in the sequels, Bullseye is primarily an emotional support companion to the toys, especially Jessie, with little else to contribute to the narrative.
Based on its concept art, it seems Bullseye will once again appear in "Toy Story 5." The film, which is being directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, will explore the tensions between toys and electronic devices like tablets. Even though he is a nonverbal character, it would be nice to see Bullseye play a more integral role in the movie, particularly when it comes to its emotional core. In fact, it's possible he'll do just that, seeing as Tim Allen indicated to WIVB that Jessie has a crucial part to play in the sequel.
"Toy Story 5" will hit theaters on June 19, 2026. Meanwhile, you can stream the entire "Toy Story" franchise on Disney+.