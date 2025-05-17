Why One Beloved Toy Story Character Does Not Have A Voice

Although this remains unconfirmed, popular behind-the-scenes trivia discussions online claim that Martin Short was eyed to voice Bullseye in "Toy Story 2." However, according to the lostmediawiki forums, despite initial plans to give Bullseye a speaking voice, Colin Brady has claimed that no official voice work was ever recorded for the character. At the same time, he has indicated that Frank Welker might have done some sound effect voice acting after the fact.

Admittedly, Bullseye is an ancillary member of the core group of toys in the "Toy Story" franchise. Given his nonverbal nature, much of his contributions to the group involve his mobility. His biggest contribution to the narrative of "Toy Story 2" comes during the film's climax at the airport, after Jessie is pulled away with the luggage. Much like his counterpart on "Woody's Roundup," Bullseye lives up to his promise as a trusty steed, giving Woody and Buzz a ride like the wind to rescue Jesse before Al's airplane departs. As for his role in the sequels, Bullseye is primarily an emotional support companion to the toys, especially Jessie, with little else to contribute to the narrative.

Based on its concept art, it seems Bullseye will once again appear in "Toy Story 5." The film, which is being directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, will explore the tensions between toys and electronic devices like tablets. Even though he is a nonverbal character, it would be nice to see Bullseye play a more integral role in the movie, particularly when it comes to its emotional core. In fact, it's possible he'll do just that, seeing as Tim Allen indicated to WIVB that Jessie has a crucial part to play in the sequel.

"Toy Story 5" will hit theaters on June 19, 2026. Meanwhile, you can stream the entire "Toy Story" franchise on Disney+.