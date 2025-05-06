John Wayne Starred In A Bizarre Western With Sci-Fi Elements

From "The Searchers" to "Rio Bravo," John Wayne is known for starring in some of the greatest Westerns of all time. Along with Clint Eastwood, he's probably the actor who is most synonymous with the genre, and his filmography is littered with gems that have stood the test of time. That said, The Duke starred in a lot of flicks during his lengthy career, so it's only natural that some of them flew under the radar. This brings us to "Thunder Riders of the Golden West," a neo-Western with sci-fi elements.

"Thunder Riders of the Golden West," which was directed by Wayne's long-time friend Dave Burleson, was released in the 1980s — years after The Duke's death in 1979. It tells the story of a group of truckers who go searching for gold on a site where some atomic bomb tests are taking place, with the explosions presumably inciting whatever sci-fi shenanigans go down. Calling "Thunder Riders of the Golden West" one of Wayne's most underrated movies is an understatement, as it's so difficult to track down that it's impossible to rate. According to its director, it was the Duke's final on-screen role, although it wasn't the last film he shot. As such, filming must have taken place before Wayne's official cinematic swan song in 1976's "The Shootist."

As of this writing, Burleson's film doesn't even have its own IMDb or Wikipedia page, let alone a home media release (although it was slated to come out on DVD back in 2009). With that in mind, is there any chance of "Thunder Riders of the Golden West" ever seeing the light of day?