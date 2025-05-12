This '80s Crime Movie Spoof Has One Of The Strangest Premises Of All Time

The concept for James Lorinz's proposed crime movie "Swirlee" makes for a strange elevator pitch. Do you remember Mister Softee? Kids on the East coast likely know about him. He was the smiling mascot of a local ice cream truck company, a man with a gigantic soft-serve ice cream cone for a head. Well, what if Mister Softee was a real human being whose ice-cream-head was the result of a rare medical condition? Also, what if he was in deep with the mob? It's like Martin Scorsese's deeply personal fave "Mean Streets," but with an ice-cream-head man! It practically writes itself! The title? "Swirlee!"

That was the thought of actor and filmmaker James Lorinz in the late 1980s. Lorinz may be best known for playing Jeffrey Franken, the lead character in "Basket Case" director Frank Henenlotter's seminal classic "Frankenhooker." He also played a doorman in the revolting cult movie "Street Trash" and the character of Freddy in Uli Edel's "Last Exit to Brooklyn." After appearing in films like "RoboCop 3" and "The Jerky Boys," Lorinz moved on to TV shows like "Brooklyn South" and "Becker." He even worked with Steven Spielberg on "Bridge of Spies" and Scorsese on "The Irishman" prior to appearing in the 2024 miniseries "Crash the System."

Fans of lost media, however, know him for "Swirlee," which is often cited as the oddest film never made. Lorinz wrote a full-length feature script for "Swirlee" (he couldn't get the rights to use the Mister Softee name) and even filmed a 15-minute short film as a proof-of-concept reel he could show to studios. Lorinz played Mister Softee (re-spelled as "Mr. Softy") and spent hours — and $5,000 — getting into his bizarre, outsize ice-cream-head makeup. David Caruso played his short-tempered roommate Tony, while Tony Darrow played the foulmouthed gangster Don Tofutti.

