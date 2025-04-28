How Much Would Logan Roy's Apartment In Succession Cost?
Spoiler Warning: To those who have not watched "Succession" and read this article and complain about the massive spoilers, "I love you, but you are not serious people."
HBO's acclaimed series "Succession" immersed viewers in the lives of the Roy family, the owners of the media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. At the head of the company is the family patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), one of the wealthiest, most powerful, and yes, most evil characters in recent television history (and to think, he's in a series filled with exclusively evil characters!).
Given Logan Roy's unimaginable wealth and influence as a media mogul, his tastes in housing reflect his domineering nature. Whenever he is not busy stepping on heads at company headquarters or playing emotional and intellectual mind games on his children, he spends much of his time in his luxury penthouse. And not just any penthouse, but one located on Fifth Avenue in New York City, across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the majority of "Succession," Logan would reside in this luxury penthouse with his third wife, Marcia "Marcy" Roy (Hiam Abbass), and this is not even taking into account that he also owns a summer palace in the Hamptons and a townhouse in London. With such immeasurable wealth, most people cannot fathom how much Logan's NYC penthouse would cost.
Logan Roy's penthouse apartment would cost $86.5 million today
The embarrassment of riches that the Roy family lives in is heavily inspired by some real-life multi-billionaire families, most notably, the Murdoch family, led by the infamous News Corp founder, Rupert Murdoch. Having retired in 2023 (ironically, the same year in which "Succession" concluded), according to Forbes, Rupert's current net worth as of April 18, 2025, is $21.1 billion. In comparison, Logan Roy boasted a net worth of around $18 billion at the time of his passing, which was masterfully portrayed in the episode "Connor's Wedding," one of the best episodes of television this century.
In the episode that followed, "Honeymoon States," newly widowed Marcia Roy appears at Logan's wake, speaking with her stepson, failed Presidential candidate Connor Roy (Alan Ruck). They discuss the potential sale of the NYC penthouse estate, for which Marcia is looking at a range of $60-70 million, and Connor offers to purchase it for $63 million. Would $63 million suffice for such prime real estate? Well, Architectural Digest explored how much Logan's penthouse would cost. The home's exterior shots are from a real-life building on 991 Fifth Avenue, near 80th Street, where the American Irish Historical Society has been since 1940. The penthouse is well-maintained with a massive staircase and high ceilings, and given the rarity of such apartments of this caliber being put on the market, Architectural Digest suggests that $70 million would be the floor for Marcia to sell it off.
"Succession" takes place over two years, beginning in 2018 and ending in 2020, complete with a presidential election subplot that was heavily influenced by real-life U.S. elections. Given the setting, if Logan Roy's penthouse were to be sold in 2025, it would cost around $86.5 million based on the US Inflation Calculator's 2020 to 2025 cumulative rate of inflation (which is hovering around 23.6%).
Even after Logan's death, his children still prove his point
In the episode "Rehearsal," which is the final episode prior to his untimely demise, Logan laments to his children, "I love you, but you are not serious people." Throughout the series, the Roy family is constantly at odds over who will become the CEO of Waystar RoyCo after Logan. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) each attempt to get in good graces with their chronically manipulative father, but all of them fly too close to the sun. Eventually, it's Logan's son-in-law, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), who emerges victorious in the titular succession battle.
The Shakespeare-style tragedy in which the "Succession" series finale, "With Open Eyes," concludes is that at the end of the day, the Roy family will always stab each other in the back to get their way. (To hell with any familial love when the chance to be at the helm of your father's legacy is on the line.) The Roys remain absurdly wealthy despite their battles with one another, and their insecurities will always get the best of them. Logan Roy still holds power over his children, even from the grave, which makes the image of his children visiting his mausoleum in the penultimate episode, "Church and State" all the more haunting. Ultimately, while the death of Logan changes the environment, the surviving Roy family itself stays exactly the same.