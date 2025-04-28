How Much Would Logan Roy's Apartment In Succession Cost?

Spoiler Warning: To those who have not watched "Succession" and read this article and complain about the massive spoilers, "I love you, but you are not serious people."

HBO's acclaimed series "Succession" immersed viewers in the lives of the Roy family, the owners of the media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. At the head of the company is the family patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), one of the wealthiest, most powerful, and yes, most evil characters in recent television history (and to think, he's in a series filled with exclusively evil characters!).

Given Logan Roy's unimaginable wealth and influence as a media mogul, his tastes in housing reflect his domineering nature. Whenever he is not busy stepping on heads at company headquarters or playing emotional and intellectual mind games on his children, he spends much of his time in his luxury penthouse. And not just any penthouse, but one located on Fifth Avenue in New York City, across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the majority of "Succession," Logan would reside in this luxury penthouse with his third wife, Marcia "Marcy" Roy (Hiam Abbass), and this is not even taking into account that he also owns a summer palace in the Hamptons and a townhouse in London. With such immeasurable wealth, most people cannot fathom how much Logan's NYC penthouse would cost.

