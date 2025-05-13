Steven Spielberg Used Two Of His Biggest Movies To Graduate College

The generation of young American filmmakers who broke out in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s are typically referred to, colloquially, as the Film School Generation. This was a group of mavericks and new creatives that included such directors as Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, Francis Ford Coppola, and George Lucas. They were the first generation of filmmakers who entered into their craft after a great deal of formal training and study. The above filmmakers were also among the first successful directors to emerge from an atmosphere of cinematic scholastic study.

Steven Spielberg is often listed alongside the biggies mentioned above, even though he wasn't a product of film school. Rather, Spielberg was obsessed with movies since he was a young child (an obsession he detailed in the semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans") and only ever wanted to make movies. At the same time, he knew that academic study was important, so he attended California State University at Long Beach. (He even joined a fraternity.) Partway into his first year of college, however, Spielberg was tapped by Universal to make "Amblin'," one of his more famous short films. Universal was so impressed by the results that it signed Spielberg to a seven-picture deal right away. College was no longer necessary for the young director, so he dropped out after his first year was up.

Education is important, kids. But we can all understand why Spielberg left college after being granted a seven-picture deal when he was only 21 years old. His third feature, "Jaws," came out in 1975 and went on to gross nearly half a billion dollars at the box office on a $9 million budget. Spielberg has been Hollywood's central golden boy ever since.

Years later, though, Spielberg felt bad about dropping out of CSU Long Beach. As such, he decided to do the responsible thing and return. Of course, it was easy for him to graduate from the school's Bachelor program — seeing as he was allowed to submit the Best Picture Oscar-winning "Schindler's List" as his final project.