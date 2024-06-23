Director George Lucas Made A Heroic Gesture To Save Apocalypse Now

In the 1970s, American films underwent a massive shift, thanks to a new generation of talent infiltrating the business. Filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Brian De Palma introduced a new, more energetic language into films, largely thanks to their studious backgrounds studying movies and reading the essays of Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut; this generation of filmmakers is traditionally called the Film School Generation. These artists tended to look after each other, seemingly understanding their mutual unspoken goal of revolutionizing movies and exploring the limits of what the medium was capable of.

Two Film School Generation directors once entered an alliance one might not expect. Francis Ford Coppola had already won many, many Oscars for his "Godfather" movies and for "The Conversation," making him a legitimate Hollywood darling. George Lucas, meanwhile, rewrote the language of the Hollywood blockbuster with "Star Wars" in 1977. Aesthetically, the two filmmakers could not have been more different, with one interested in human tragedy or abstract panic, and the other keen on recapturing childlike exhilaration as one might encounter in a Saturday afternoon serial. In terms of their capabilities of shaking up the Hollywood system, however, the two filmmakers were certainly matched, and they admired each other.

In 1979, Lucas was gearing up to produce "The Empire Strikes Back," a sequel to "Star Wars," and Coppola had just completed his ambitious, semi-surreal Vietnam War epic "Apocalypse Now." The latter was a troubled, expensive production, and Coppola might have had to sell his wine property in Napa, California if it got too pricey to complete.

Luckily, Lucas was rich enough that he offered to buy "Apocalypse Now" and hold it for a decade, to protect it from being shut down. Coppola told the story in an interview with The Talks.