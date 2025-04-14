The Last Of Us Season 2 Premiere Calls Back To One Of Joel's Favorite Film Franchises

The world of HBO's "The Last of Us" TV show is incredibly bleak. Not only did civilization as we know it end with a fungal infection that effectively turned people into zombies (just don't call them that), but society is now split into countless factions — many of them violent, cannibalistic, or authoritarian. Still, the worst part is that the HBO show placed the Cordyceps apocalypse in the year 2003 (as opposed to 2013). This means that people in "The Last of Us" missed out on seeing the Rohirrim charge at Pelennor Fields in "Return of the King" in theaters, and never saw "Revenge of the Sith." (Having "Attack of the Clones" be the last "Star Wars" movie people were able to see is rather depressing.) In that universe, "Lost" never changed television forever, and audiences missed out on "Fullmetal Alchemist," "Howl's Moving Castle," and the masterpiece that is "Hunter x Hunter." "Halo 2" never came out, and neither did the Nintendo Wii.

We don't know much about the pop culture of the world of "The Last of Us," but what little we know is not very impressive. In the season 2 premiere, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and her best friend Dina (Isabela Merced) talk about "Curtis and Viper," with Dina saying Ellie reminds her of them and that she plans to watch "Curtis and Viper 2" with Joel soon.

In case you've been spending hours on IMDb trying to find out what "Curtis and Viper" is to no avail, fret not, because the answer is easy: It doesn't actually exist.