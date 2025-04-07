Why Kaitlyn Dever's Eve Baxter Left Last Man Standing

At the close of its sixth season, "Last Man Standing" was the second highest rated sitcom on ABC. The series was a cinch for renewal. So the entire television industry was left gasping when the network unceremoniously brought the axe down in 2017.

Advertisement

Some suspected this was a response to Allen going on "The Jimmy Kimmel Show" and comparing his plight as a Hollywood conservative at the outset of the first Trump administration to Germans who opposed the Nazis in 1930s Germany. Regardless of the rationale, the show was dead, which left its cast and crew scrambling to find new gigs.

The timing couldn't have been better for Dever. She'd just entered her twenties and was set to showcase her considerable talents in projects that were a tad weightier or more clever than "Last Man Standing." So she went out and booked roles in "The Front Runner" and "Beautiful Boy," which wound up being a problem for Allen and company when Fox announced they were bringing back "Last Man Standing" for its seventh season.

Advertisement

It was too late at this juncture to get Dever back as a series regular. Allen understood, but he couldn't help but get melancholy over the departure of the young talent he'd helped nurture. As Allen told Fox News in 2020:

"We had an episode ... where we had to change Eve's room and it reminded me of real life. You know, your kid's not coming back. They'll visit, they're not going anywhere, but they're not coming back to the bedroom they grew up in. It was a really hard one for me to do based on my oldest daughter when she left."

Happily for Allen, Dever wasn't gone for good. She became a recurring cast member, and made sure she was available for the emotional series finale. Showrunner Kevin Abbott wouldn't have had it any other way. "Tim [Allen] and Kaitlyn have always had such a special relationship," he told The Wrap in 2021. "Not that he didn't have it with the rest of the crew and everything, but I think he felt very fatherly to Kaitlyn."

Dever has since become one of the brightest lights of her generation via terrific performances in "Booksmart," "Rosaline" and "No One Will Save You." She will no doubt be reinforcing this perception over the next two months with her portrayal of Abby in "The Last of Us" season 2.

Advertisement