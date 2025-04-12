An Underrated Stephen King TV Movie Spawned A Direct-To-Video Franchise

If you are the parent of a curious child whose reading level is well above their age, and, most importantly, seems to be seriously into horror, you're going to want to introduce them to the literature of Stephen King earlier than might feel responsible. If they can handle mainstream screamfests like "Poltergeist," "Alien," and "The Omen" (1976), they are ready to begin their lifelong journey through King's oeuvre. And he is so accessible as a storyteller in terms of vocabulary that much of what might seem beyond a burgeoning reader's ken is surprisingly graspable. The content can be a bit much, but King's edgiest works are unlikely to appeal to kids in the first place. They're not going to get a whole lot out of "Gerald's Game." They will want to read "Pet Sematary."

Where should they start? That's easy. "Night Shift." Published in 1978, King's collection of 20 short stories range from slow-burns to full-throttle terror to whatever the heck "The Lawnmower Man" is supposed to be. Most of the classics from this volume have been turned into not-so-classic movies ("The Boogeyman," "The Mangler," "Children of the Corn," "Graveyard Shift," and, of course, "Trucks," which became "Maximum Overdrive"), but that's because they'd all work best as half-hour "The Twilight Zone" episodes instead. "Cat's Eye" got it right by incorporating "Quitters, Inc." and "The Ledge" into an anthology feature, where the diabolically efficient tales rip the way King intended.

When I read "Night Shift" at the age of 12, the one story that stood out was "Sometimes They Come Back." The tale of a high school teacher who's horrified to find that the greaser delinquents who killed his brother 17 years ago are, one by one, enrolling in his school after the tragic deaths of other students, works as both a dread-inducing piece of small-town horror and a revenge yarn. It's the only story in "Night Shift" that yearns for a feature-length treatment. It did not, however, scream franchise to me, but after it was successfully adapted as a made-for-TV movie in 1991, that's exactly what it became!

