The Weird MTV Sketch Comedy Series That Alex Winter Made Before Freaked

Alex Winter's and Tom Stern's bizonkers comedy film "Freaked" opened to almost no fanfare in October of 1993. Made for a budget of $12 million, it earned a paltry $29,000 at the box office before slipping into the deepest crevices of obscurity, seemingly forever. Luckily, the film was eventually rediscovered by enterprising weirdoes on VHS, and its cult began to grow. By the late 2000s, "Freaked" had been salvaged, making regular appearances on the midnight movie circuit. These days, it is deeply beloved by about as wide an audience as it will ever attract. It was never going to be mainstream; it's too wild and weird for that. And, frankly, thank the Lord.

"Freaked" is about a former child star named Ricky Coogan (Winter) who takes a lucrative financial deal to promote an environmentally dangerous fertilizer in the Central American nation of Santa Flan. While there, he, his friend Ernie (Michael Stoyanov), and a bitter protestor named Julie (Megan Ward) discover an off-the-beaten-path freak show run by the carnivalesque Elijah C. Skuggs (noted weirdo Randy Quaid). It turns out, though, that Skuggs has been using the aforementioned fertilizer to bodily mutate curious guests so that he can include them in his show. The makeup in "Freaked" is astonishing by any measure, featuring at least 13 different "creature" characters. Winter becomes a bifurcated beast boy, his left side turned into a gremlin.

"Freaked" didn't come from nowhere. Those watching MTV in the early 1990s might have seen it coming. The film's origins can be seen in an obscure, angry, aggressively violent sketch comedy show that Winter and Stern created, wrote, and directed in 1991. The show has a lot of the same cast members as "Freaked," and even carried over at least one common character. This show also sported a similarly unhinged sense of humor. Only the most adventurous among us may recall the series: MTV's "The Idiot Box."