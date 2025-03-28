Jason Statham's New Action Movie Beats Sylvester Stallone's Worst Rambo Sequel At Its Own Game

John Rambo, as portrayed by actor Sylvester Stallone, is a controversial character. When he first appeared in 1982's "First Blood," an adaptation of David Morrell's 1972 novel of the same name, the character was fairly close to how he appeared in the book: a Vietnam War veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who is mistreated by his fellow countrymen. That all changed with 1985's "Rambo: First Blood Part II," a movie wherein Rambo, through the act of being deployed back into Vietnam to rescue prisoners of war, symbolically gets to "win" the war that America lost. From there, the rest of the franchise saw Rambo being called upon for assistance by other underdogs involved in impossible or hard-odds conflicts around the world, turning him into a sort of morally-motivated mercenary. While the character eventually stopped resembling the resentful, broken soldier of Morrell's book as he became stronger and more traditionally heroic, he was still a cautionary tale of war.

Bizarrely, 2019's "Rambo: Last Blood" (the latest and, to date, final film in the series) barely has anything to do with a war or its repercussions at all. Instead of John finding himself in the middle of a new conflict between the powers that be, he gets on the bad side of a Mexican cartel once they kidnap the young daughter of a friend of his. More than any previous installment, "Last Blood" makes Rambo feel incidental, and almost like he's a different character. Perhaps this was Stallone's attempt to spin the character off into new directions and move him away from the war theme, but it's a remarkably awkward (not to mention unfortunately xenophobic) effort.

Fortunately, Stallone has both been bested and redeemed himself with the same movie. "A Working Man," the latest from director David Ayer, stars Jason Statham as Levon Cade, an ex-Royal Marine, who is drawn into a conflict with the Russian mafia when a friend of his discovers his young daughter has been kidnapped. "A Working Man" is essentially "Last Blood" done right, and it's fitting that Stallone — who produced the movie and co-wrote the script — was an integral part of making it happen.

