The Pokémon Anime's Cancelled Endings Could Have Been Much Darker

The first "Pokémon" TV series, after it had been dubbed and re-edited, first appeared in North America on September 8, 1998. The series followed a 10-year-old boy named Ash Ketchum (Veronica Taylor), who dreams of being a Pokémon Master. He lives in a universe that doesn't only contain ordinary animals like dogs and cats, but a menagerie of Pokémon — pocket monsters — that possess human-like intelligence and eerie superpowers. Thanks to the high-tech wonders of this world, Pokémon can be converted into energy and stored inside baseball-sized stasis containers called Pokéballs. Owners of Pokémon can release them from their Pokéballs and force them to fight in high-stakes cockfighting matches.

When a kid turns 10 in the world of "Pokémon," they are allowed to adopt one Pokémon of their own, and take to the roads with nothing more than a backpack and a bedroll. They spend their lives wandering the countryside, essentially homeless, challenging other Pokémon owners to duels. Although Pokémon owners force their animals to fight, the relationship between them and their pets is presented as warm and beatific, a glorious collaboration between two beings that inherently understand each other. Ash and his star Pokémon, a three-foot electric mouse called Pikachu (Ikue Otani), are seen as inseparable friends.

The head writer of the Japanese version of "Pokémon" for its first four seasons was Takeshi Shudo, a longtime anime veteran. In a 2009 blog post (handily translated by LavaCutContent), Shudo reflected on his time working on "Pokémon" and his ideas for the stories. In Shudo's mind, "Pokémon" was never intended to run as long as it has, and he actually had some fun (if bleak) ideas as to how the show might have ended. It seems that one of his ideas was to see Ash die of old age. Another saw a war break out between humans and Pokémon.

