Disney's Longest Gap Between A Movie And Its Sequel

There's always something fascinating about the phenomenon of late-stage sequels. Filmmakers will sometimes wait decades after a film is released to make a follow-up, which only proves that the original has either retained its cultural clout or somehow gained more traction in the mass consciousness over time. It's easy to see why, in 1985, Walter Murch decided to make a sequel to 1939's "The Wizard of Oz" called "Return to Oz." It had been about 46 years since the original had been released, but "The Wizard of Oz" had — and has — remained one of the most famous movies of all time. A sequel would merely tap into the perpetual affection American audiences have for the film.

And, of course, some long-in-the-tooth sequels are merely a matter of timing, interest, and commitment. Why were there over ten years between "Toy Story 2" (1999) and "Toy Story 3" (2010)? No other reason than that the studio was working on other things. Why did 11 years elapse between "Scream 3" and "Scream 4?" They wanted to think of a new angle.

Some of the longest gaps between sequels came from Disney, who has always been incredibly meticulous about keeping their older features in the mass consciousness in perpetuity. Several of their films from the '40s and '50s got late-stage sequels because, well, people were still intimately familiar with them. Case in point: the longest gap between the release of an original film and the release of its direct sequel was 63 years and 143 days. "Bambi" was released on August 13, 1942. Its straight-to-video sequel, "Bambi II," was released on February 7, 2006.

