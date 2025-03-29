One Of The Most Controversial Horror Movie Endings Relies On A Dead Website

There's a school of screenwriting thought that holds you should always know your ending. If you know where you're headed narratively, you should be spared a lot of guesswork and time spent wandering in the forest looking for a way out. That's the rationale, at least.

Advertisement

Many times, however, you discover over the course of your writing that your characters want different things than you expected, which throws your perfect ending into doubt. Suddenly, you realize your story would be way more interesting and dramatically satisfying if they either didn't succeed or succeeded in a completely different manner than you'd initially planned. And sometimes it just makes more sense to leave things unresolved.

The "New Hollywood" cinema of the 1970s was famous for ambiguous endings (because everyone was bummed out by the Vietnam War and Nixon's corruption), but the triumphal finales of blockbusters like "Jaws," "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" and "Superman: The Movie" began a trend toward tidy storytelling where mainstream audiences felt ripped off if filmmakers didn't tie everything up in a bow by the time the credits rolled. So, studio executives weren't terribly inclined to let their directors leave money on the table by subverting moviegoers' expectations.

Advertisement

The horror genre is a little different in that audiences are okay with leaving the theater feeling creeped out. With the advent of franchise filmmaking, these movies could get away with having satisfying conclusions that are tweaked in the closing seconds by, for example, the reveal that the slasher is inexplicably still alive. Horror fans will put up with a lot. But they evidently draw the line at paying to watch a movie that ends with a link to a website where the conclusion may or may not be waiting for them.