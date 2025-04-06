The Outrageous Borat 'Sequel' That Never Saw The Light Of Day

The conceit of the 2006 comedy "Borat! Cultural Learnings of America Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" is easy to understand on its surface. The title character (Sacha Baron Cohen) is a journalist from Kazakhstan who knows little about the United States, and he travels there to observe American culture. The film is staged in a series of documentary vignettes wherein Cohen, in character, grills various American citizens who live out on the Right-wing fringe. The goal was to see if he could spark a xenophobic response, often presenting his oddness (a national anthem about potassium, not knowing how toilets work, etc.) as mere cultural differences. "Borat" was released during the George W. Bush administration, a time when American was engaged in multiple overseas wars, and the filmmakers clearly wanted to expose how ignorant Americans were about other nations.

Perhaps the biggest joke of the film is that its depiction of Kazakhstan is wholly fictional. Kazakhstan is a real country, of course, a sizable mountain nation along the southern border of Russia. But director Larry Charles and Cohen depict Kazakhstan as a sexist, oppressive country that regularly engages in incest and public antisemitism. Borat also claims that the national drink of Kazakhstan is horse urine and that it's national dish is horse meat. This is very far from what the actual nation experiences.

Naturally, the government of Kazakhstan initially hated "Borat" for all its claims, feeling that the film would mislead ignorant Americans as to the true culture of their country. They eventually came around, though, using the film as a means of tourism publicity. Borat is funny! Now come see the real Kazakhstan! By 2016, everything was copacetic.

Before the eventual acceptance of the film, however, a Kazakh filmmaker named Erkin Rakishev had prepared a slightly more acidic response. Rakishev was said to have been writing and directing a 2011 satire of "Borat" called "My Brother, Borat" which flipped the script on Cohen and Charles. Sadly, it was never released.