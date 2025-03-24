The Country Music Star Who Gave Kurt Russell His Singing Voice For Elvis

Is there anything Kurt Russell can't do? There are obviously things he has yet to do. He hasn't won the Nobel Prize for economics, nor has he landed on the Moon. He hasn't cured cancer, and, last I checked, he hasn't set the land speed record for driving a Chevy Nova in reverse. But because he is Kurt Russell, we assume he'll get around to these things in between rounds of golf.

What has Kurt Russell done to merit such confidence in his abilities? Need I say list the titles? "Used Cars," "Escape from New York," "The Thing" "Big Trouble in Little China," "Tango & Cash," "Backdraft," "Tombstone"... the man is the patron saint of afternoon dad cinema. He's a self-deprecating John Wayne — a big, blustery, bluffing tough guy who, despite his occasional oafishness, always comes through in the clutch. He's not afraid to make himself look silly; in fact, he relishes the opportunity. In his prime, he was aware Clint Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were blockbuster draws, so he figured that moviegoers would be into an irreverent change of pace. Russell was a willing clown, but he still managed to cut a formidable figure as an action hero.

Kurt Russell is sui generis. He's been so inexplicably wonderful in so many ineffably wonderful movies that it's hard to accept he might be human. But he is. Because once upon a time John Carpenter cast him as Elvis Presley in the ABC TV movie "Elvis", and while Russell nailed the part, he needed help with the singing. Who pitched in to bolster Russell's performance?