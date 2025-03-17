Matthew McConaughey's First Movie In Six Years Must Be Seen To Be Believed

The last time Matthew McConaughey graced our screens with a live-action role in a movie was in 2019 with the stylish Guy Ritchie film "The Gentlemen." But now he's finally back with a new feature film, and it is something that must be seen to be believed.

"The Rivals of Amziah King" is only Andrew Patterson's second feature film (after his fantastic debut, "The Vast of Night"), but it feels like it was made by a veteran filmmaker at the top of his craft. This is a movie that begins as a comedic modern Western, but evolves into a revenge drama. Oh, and it's also a musical, a slapstick comedy, and a movie about stolen bees. It's the kind of indie movie with so many story beats, tonal shifts, and ideas that it can either get bogged down by how overstuffed it is, or coalesce into something transcendent. Thankfully, Patterson's film is the latter — it's one of the most unique films of 2025.

At one point, Patterson envisioned "The Rivals of Amziah King" as a seven-episode mini-series, and it shows. There is a pseudo-episodic feel to the film, as it introduces something entirely new every few minutes. The movie begins in the dusty parking lot of a fried steak sandwich shop, where a group of musicians led by the bearded, bandana-wearing Amziah (McConaughey) join in a delightful bluegrass number that sets the stage for a film where anything goes. The film, which features a small community full of colorful characters, has a story that feels a bit like "The Simpsons" in how it plays loose with realism in favor of a fun story.

Indeed, this is a movie about beehive theft and fierce beekeeping competition, treating the craft with a level of somberness akin to a prestige TV drama. Jason Statham may have played a sort of beekeeper last year, but Amziah King shows why you shouldn't mess with the real deal.