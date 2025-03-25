Why Steven Spielberg Picked Liam Neeson Over Warren Beatty For Schindler's List

There was never a point after the blockbuster triumph of "Jaws" when it could be said Steven Spielberg needed a hit, but in 1992, coming off a string of critical and commercial disappointments in "Empire of the Sun," "Always," and "Hook," his future as a filmmaker did look a bit cloudy. His last two certified box office smashes at this point were "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and while both were the work of an energized director, he clearly had loftier ambitions. And when the critics failed to realize he'd made a stone-cold masterpiece in "Empire of the Sun," he had cause to wonder if they were going to irrationally hold his unprecedented rush of success against him forever.

We know how this played out. Spielberg eventually reinvented the blockbuster with "Jurassic Park," and finally, in the eyes of critics, proved himself as a serious filmmaker with "Schindler's List." The latter earned him his first Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, and made everyone look silly for doubting his artistic instincts. From there, Spielberg settled into a groove where he alternated between heightened commercial films like "Minority Report" and "War of the Worlds," and prestige pictures like "Amistad" and "Munich."

There was probably not a chance that Spielberg could've fumbled "Schindler's List," but he did have an intriguing option during the film's development that would've given the film a dramatically different vibe. Indeed, movie star du jour Warren Beatty was briefly in the running to play Oskar Schindler. So, why did Spielberg head in a different direction?