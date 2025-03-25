Why CBS Cancelled Robin Williams' Final Sitcom

It's considered something of a footnote now, but Robin Williams' last TV credit before his death was for "The Crazy Ones," a David E. Kelley-created single-camera sitcom that aired from September 2013 to April 2014. "The Crazy Ones" was notable in that it was Williams' first time headlining a TV series since the broadcast of "Mork and Mindy" (with Pam Dawber) over three decades earlier. Williams had spent the bulk of his career working in standup or starring in movies, often gaining a great deal of acclaim for his performances. He was nominated for Oscars for "Good Morning, Vietnam," "Dead Poets Society," and "The Fisher King" before finally winning for his very generous turn in "Good Will Hunting." His comedy albums also won him multiple Grammys, while his standup specials netted him two Emmys.

Williams would happily have made a joke about how he is not an EGOT, but a mere EGO.

"The Crazy Ones," however, was seen (at the time) as a bold step for Williams. He was the latest high-profile star to acknowledge that TV was no longer "below" film, but a prestige medium unto itself. (For many decades, film stars staunchly refused to appear on TV, seeing it as beneath them.) "The Crazy Ones" also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as Williams' character's daughter and protégée, as well as James Wolk, Hamish Linklater, and Amanda Setten. Josh Groban (!) and Brad Garrett also had recurring roles, and, being a David E. Kelley joint, the show attracted numerous big stars for guest spots, including Kelly Clarkson, Ed Asner, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Brad Paisley, and David Copperfield.

"The Crazy Ones," however, was canceled after its first season, lasting only 22 episodes. This is surprising, given the show's pedigree. In 2016, however, after Williams' death, Kelley talked to IndieWire about "The Crazy Ones," and he had a very palpable explanation for why it was canceled. It seems, he felt, the show just wasn't very good.