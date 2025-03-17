A Cancelled Doctor Who Episode Would Have Changed Rose Tyler Forever

When a series has been on the airwaves for decades, it can almost seem daunting for new viewers to find a comfortable place to hop aboard. Thankfully, "Doctor Who" has mostly been pretty good about that, whether it be the introduction of a new actor playing the Doctor, the arrival of a different companion, or both.

When the beloved British sci-fi series returned to the airwaves in 2005, it had been 15 years since Sylvester McCoy's last season, and about a decade since Paul McGann starred in "Doctor Who: The Movie." Within the first episode of Christopher Eccleston's tenure, a whole new generation was not only introduced to the Doctor, but also their new traveling companion: Rose Tyler (Billie Piper). As the 19 year-old working class girl gets swept up in the Doctor's sense of adventure throughout time and space, so do we, with Rose serving as an audience surrogate of sorts.

Indeed, we as viewers get to experience the grandeur that comes with Rose's impulsive decision to learn more about Eccleston's mysterious Time Lord. Over the course of their adventures, Rose is transported to the end of the world, takes part in a deadly incarnation of "The Weakest Link," and even comes face to face with the Doctor's ultimate foe: the Daleks. And as is the case with most companions, Rose's personal story becomes intertwined with the Doctor's as a result of their excursions.

In the season 1 finale of the new "Doctor Who," Rose even looks directly into the heart of the TARDIS in order to save the Doctor. At this point, it's revealed that she's the entity that all of those cryptic 'Bad Wolf' messages throughout the season have been hinting at. The result is a beloved "Doctor Who" storyline, but also one that would've taken a much creepier turn had an earlier episode made it past the development stage.