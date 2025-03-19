Who Is Hawkeye's Wife? Everything We Know About Laura Barton (A.K.A. Agent 19)

They say behind every good Avenger is a lifelong partner who's okay with them heading off to save the world from Norse gods, angry robots, or glove-obsessed purple tyrants. In the case of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, that person is his devoted wife and mother to his three children, Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini, who had more than one role in the MCU voicing Lylla from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"). Sticking with the avenging archer through thick and thin and sharing a love so strong Clint crossed time and space to bring it back, it's safe to say that Laura Barton truly was one of the good ones. But just what is her history in the MCU, and how much of it comes from the comics?

It turns out Laura Barton's history is as surprising as her entrance into the world of super soldiers and iron men. It's a past that, while simple for casual viewers, actually gets a bit more confusing the deeper you dive into this franchise that's spanned over 17 years. Look close enough and you'll find sprinkled in amongst it another character with whom she shares a history but somehow never crossed paths with in the MCU machine. Before we get to that, though, let's break down where Laura Barton appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the odds of her returning further down the line with a completely different Hawkeye taking shots instead.