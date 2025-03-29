Michael Shanks Had A Secret Second Stargate SG-1 Role
This post contains spoilers for "Stargate SG-1."
The "Stargate SG-1" crew is incomplete without Michael Shanks' Dr. Daniel Jackson. I mean, this was amply clear when Shanks left the series after its fifth season once his character was abruptly killed off. Dr. Jackson is not only a brilliant polymath but a foundational part of "Stargate" lore, as he is the reason why intergalactic travel through Stargates is possible in the first place. Moreover, Dr. Jackson shares a deep, time-tested bond with Colonel Jack O. Neill (Richard Dean Anderson), the dependable leader of the "SG-1" crew whose presence is integral to what the Syfy series stands for. Shanks' Daniel has undergone a lot of trials, from being killed several times to alternate realities to experiencing ascension and descension at the same time.
Given Shanks' versatility, he often played secondary characters in "Stargate SG-1" just for the heck of it. For instance, he embodied Ma'chello, the older human male from Dendred who lived under the tyrannical rule of the Goa'uld since he was a child. A strong desire for independence shaped Ma'chello's outlook, which translated into rebellion against the horrible System Lords who had subjugated his people for a very long time. Shanks imbues this character with concealed spite and world-weariness and portrays him as someone who unapologetically covets what belongs to others due to his difficult childhood. At one point, Dr. Jackson and Ma'chello interact (!), with the former temporarily swapping bodies with the latter. Apart from this, the actor has also played alternate/simulated Goa'uld versions of his character in some arcs.
But there's more! Shanks voiced a prominent character in the series that looks nothing like him. I'm talking about the Asgardian Thor, Supreme Commander of the Asgard fleet and a dear friend to Earthlings.
Michael Shanks voiced Thor, an incredibly cool Stargate SG-1 character
As a refresher, Thor first appeared in the second season's sixth episode, titled "Thor's Chariot," in which the SG-1 learn about the true nature of the Asgard (an ancient humanoid race with enhanced intellect). Long story short, Thor appears to rescue the enslaved people of Cimmeria in this episode, who were being tortured by the feared System Lord Heru'ur (Douglas Arthurs). This is a rather interesting episode, as part of the SG-1 crew (including Dr. Jackson) complete a string of tests put in place by Thor to prove their bravery and selflessness in the face of strife. Since Thor's intervention in Cimmeria, he and the SG-1 crew were on amicable terms, with him contributing to Earth's cause on several occasions.
When Earth becomes a target for the ruthless Goa'uld, Thor comes in clutch by mediating a summit with the System Lords, adding Earth to the Asgard Protected Planets Treaty (which legally prevents planetary invasions). While this helps avert the crisis only for a short while, we have to give credit to Thor for looking out for Earth's interests and doing everything he could in an official capacity. Part of his allegiance can be better understood through his warm friendship with Colonel O. Neill, whom Thor perceives as an emblem of humanity's greatest potential. At one point, Thor nearly dies while preventing a techno-insect invasion on Earth, proving that this allegiance runs deep, even at the cost of his own life. The Colonel, of course, has also done his part whenever Thor's people have been a part of a crisis, aiding the good Supreme Commander with the full might of the SG-1 crew.
By the end of "Stargate SG-1," Thor doesn't outlive the crew due to the inevitable genetic degradation of his race, choosing to die on his homeworld out of his own volition. While this is genuinely sad, Thor will always be remembered as one of the greatest of all time and a true ally to Earth and the Stargate Command.