Michael Shanks Had A Secret Second Stargate SG-1 Role

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate SG-1."

The "Stargate SG-1" crew is incomplete without Michael Shanks' Dr. Daniel Jackson. I mean, this was amply clear when Shanks left the series after its fifth season once his character was abruptly killed off. Dr. Jackson is not only a brilliant polymath but a foundational part of "Stargate" lore, as he is the reason why intergalactic travel through Stargates is possible in the first place. Moreover, Dr. Jackson shares a deep, time-tested bond with Colonel Jack O. Neill (Richard Dean Anderson), the dependable leader of the "SG-1" crew whose presence is integral to what the Syfy series stands for. Shanks' Daniel has undergone a lot of trials, from being killed several times to alternate realities to experiencing ascension and descension at the same time.

Given Shanks' versatility, he often played secondary characters in "Stargate SG-1" just for the heck of it. For instance, he embodied Ma'chello, the older human male from Dendred who lived under the tyrannical rule of the Goa'uld since he was a child. A strong desire for independence shaped Ma'chello's outlook, which translated into rebellion against the horrible System Lords who had subjugated his people for a very long time. Shanks imbues this character with concealed spite and world-weariness and portrays him as someone who unapologetically covets what belongs to others due to his difficult childhood. At one point, Dr. Jackson and Ma'chello interact (!), with the former temporarily swapping bodies with the latter. Apart from this, the actor has also played alternate/simulated Goa'uld versions of his character in some arcs.

But there's more! Shanks voiced a prominent character in the series that looks nothing like him. I'm talking about the Asgardian Thor, Supreme Commander of the Asgard fleet and a dear friend to Earthlings.