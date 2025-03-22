Why Julian Glover's Grand Maester Pycelle Left Game Of Thrones

Glover is right that Pycelle became a wallflower in the overcrowded series' massive cast of characters, but the Maester plays a pivotal role in both Martin's version of the story and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' ambitious, messy TV show. Pycelle was, after all, one of the men who whispered in the ear of the Mad King Aerys, leading to the Sacking of King's Landing. As a master of poisons, he was also behind some of the series' biggest and most merciless power shifts. Yet due to his age, Pycelle was often portrayed in the TV series as an old guard opposite younger schemers like Aidan Gillan's Littlefinger and Conleth Hill's Lord Varys. By season 6, it was clear that it was time for Pycelle to go.

The veteran performer told IGN that he spoke to the showrunners ahead of season 6, saying, "Look, I don't want to do this anymore, it's not interesting to go on doing this and go on doing this, and what's going to happen to him?" In response, they pitched him a "wonderful scene." Glover, as was typical for the show's cast, wasn't privy to the details of the scene ahead of time, but he ended up loving the result. The actor has called it a "damn good scene," telling the outlet that it "is exactly the sort of way I wanted to go out." In the show's season 6 finale, Pycelle gets lured to what Glover calls "this awful cell-like, prison-like atmosphere," where he gets stabbed to death by the creepy kid spies operating under Qyburn's (Anton Lesser) command.