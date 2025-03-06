Why Oscar-Winning Composer Hans Zimmer Turned Down Marvel

German composer Hans Zimmer began his career playing keyboards for various New Wave bands around Europe. He played with Krakatoa in his native Germany, with The Buggles (of "Video Killed the Radio Star" fame) in England, with Krisma in Italy, and with Mecano in Spain. In the early '80s, he started to produce pop singles as well, overseeing "History of the World, Part 1" for the punk band The Damned. About the same time, he started to write commercial jingles and TV theme tunes, effectively giving him an "in" into film-scoring work. His first film as a composer was 1982's "Moonlighting," one of Jerzy Skolimowski's movies.

For there, Zimmer's output increased exponentially, and he brought his unique, sweeping sensibilities (but with a pinch of New Wave) to over 20 features. He scored Stephen Frears' "My Beautiful Laundrette," (soon to be remade) and Bernard Rose's underrated "Paperhouse." In 1988, he got an Oscar nomination for his work on Barry Levinson's controversial film "Rain Man," the film that won Best Picture. After that, he was officially on a hot streak.

Zimmer has remained in Hollywood ever since, writing scores for multiple mega-hits and high-profile awards-bait films. From "Days of Thunder" and "Backdraft" to "A League of Their Own" and "True Romance." In 1994, he won his first Oscar for his work on "The Lion King." He has also scored a lot of action blockbusters, including "The Rock," "Mission: Impossible 2," "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," and Christopher Nolan's "Batman" movies. And this isn't even scratching the surface of his career.

But some people might say that Zimmer has a notable hole in his prolific body of work, as he has never written the score for one of the 36 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This, those same people might be surprised to learn, was a conscious decision. Zimmer talked to the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, (covered by EW), and he revealed exactly why he stayed out of the MCU. Mostly, he says he doesn't want to do "minor characters." Burn.