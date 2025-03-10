The Best Female-Directed Movie On Metacritic Is Also The Best Father-Daughter Movie Of All Time

"Aftersun" captures the bond between a father and daughter in a uniquely ethereal and hallucinatory way. It does not necessarily operate linearly or move directly from A to B, which makes it difficult for some audience members to articulate how they feel about the film. It's about sensations, feelings, and memory rather than a forward-moving plot. Charlotte Wells lingers on the small, intimate details of Calum and Sophie's vacation, like where he teaches her self-defense or discusses a book she's reading. The camera drifts over close-ups of their bodies as they apply suntan lotion, play pool, or giggle at their tour guide. The shots are patient and contemplative, depicting a tactile and tender relationship.

The movie also acknowledges how difficult it is to recognize our parents as flawed, complex human beings — especially if you lose them at a young age. Even though I was 31 when my dad passed away, I feel like I barely scratched the surface of truly knowing him; I can't imagine losing a father as a child like the 11-year-old Sophie. Throughout the film, Charlotte Wells delicately hints at the melancholy that lies beneath Calum's playful exterior. We catch glimpses of him sobbing alone in his room or telling a scuba instructor that he never thought he'd live to be 30, let alone 40. When Sophie describes the "sinking" feeling she often gets after an amazing day, the shot is angled so that we see Calum's worried reaction in the mirror. Will Sophie have the same depression problems as him? He puts on a happy face and insists that they are here on vacation to have a good time. The sullen weight he carries is just on the fringes of Sophie's innocent perspective as a little girl.