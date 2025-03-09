The Hollywood Family With Over 90 Oscar Nominations

Nepo babies have been around as long as there have been artists. The idea of a "legacy" is one we humans simply cannot get away from. As storytelling beings, we will have always constructed — and will continue to construct — broad, historical, intergenerational narratives for ourselves. We can't stop tracing our professional and personal origins among the ancients, and writing their stories directly into our own. We simply shed our fascination with the possibility that talents can be passed from one generation to the next.

That's certainly the case in Hollywood, a relatively recent art institution in human history, but still rife with its own multigenerational legacies. It's likely you read the headline above and instantly thought of the Coppola clan. The Coppola family has, as of this writing, accrued 12 Oscar wins and 40 nominations between them, and they currently hold the record for the family with the most members to be nominated for Oscars (Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia Coppola, Roman Coppola, Carmine Coppola, David Shire, Talia Shire, Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, James Newton Howard, and Spike Jones — all related by blood or marriage — have all been nominated). Sometimes the kids helped the father.

And they are, one might find, not the record-holders for netting the most familial Oscar gold. That honor belongs to the Newman family, a family of composers that has been writing music for major Hollywood productions since 1930. Between the six nominated members of the Newman clan — Alfred, Randy, Lionel, Emil, Thomas, and David — there have been twelve wins and a whopping 93 nominations.