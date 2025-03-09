The Wild Anime That Turned Marvel's Greatest Heroes Into Pokémon

Marvel superheroes, when written well, have sophisticated and relatable human backstories, and each hero has a group of fans behind it, drawn to the characters' down-to-earth plight. Spider-Man, for instance, is a "regular guy" who has to balance his superhero duties with practical concerns such as paying rent, landing photography gigs, doing laundry, and taking care of his wife. Iron Man is a super-genius and a playboy, but he has also wrestled with alcoholism and is constantly criticized for his ego.

But who are we kidding? The human traits of Marvel superheroes are secondary to their colorful costumes, fantastical powers, and outlandish ultra-fights. When Marvel fans get together, they don't have nuanced discussions of Spider-Man's personal development and maturity, they talk about which character he could beat up in a fight. Indeed, the premise of most of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the simple question of "Who would win in a fight?" Iron Man, or Captain America? The Hulk, or Thor? Thanos and his minions, or, like, fifty Avengers? At some point, the base appeal of the "Avengers" movies reveals itself: they provide the same childish thrill as bashing action figures together.

And, as long as that's true, why not re-define the Avengers themselves as mere playthings of children. In the 2014 anime series "Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers," superheroes and supervillains can be reduced to mere energy, and stored inside wrist-mounted widgets called Digital Identity Securement Kits, or DISKs. The series followed a team of children who travel the world looking for and collecting scattered DISKs, each one with a superhero hidden inside.

In a pinch, the kids could extract the superheroes for a mere five-minute-and-thirty-second period, mostly just to force them to fight. The Avengers were essentially turned into Pokémon.