The Awful Japanese Horror Remake With A 0% Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Popular perception of Japanese horror, or J-horror, might be limited to "Ringu" and "Ju-on: The Grudge," but there's more to this thematically rich genre. The enduring image of Sadako crawling out of a television screen is preceded by decades worth of macabre folk tales, supernatural myths, and horror aspects drawn from traditional Kabuki theater. One of the earliest examples of J-horror is Kaneto Shindo's 1964 film "Onibaba," a tale of dread and betrayal set against the backdrop of civil war. At other times, these horror stories dive into deeply surreal waters, such as Nobuhiko Obayashi's "Hausu" aka "House," which has gained cult status over the years due to its inventive imagery.

Fast forward to a post-"Ringu" world, Takashi Miike made "One Missed Call," which features a straightforward horror plot revolving around strange cell phone messages. For those unfamiliar with Miike's brand of filmmaking, the "Audition" and "Ichi the Killer" director subverts expectations by bringing a DIY ethos to everything he makes. His approach to a conventional J-horror plot in "One Missed Call" was no different, where he takes time-tested tropes and tugs them toward extreme thematic eccentricities. While a hit-or-miss approach from a commercial standpoint, it works as a narrative challenging horror conventions, with the director's singular vision framing every frightening notion.

Having said that, this 2003 J-horror is still one of Miike's weakest works, as it merely repackages a curse myth into something mildly intriguing. However, nothing will prepare you for the film's 2008 remake — also titled "One Missed Call" — which is so horrendously empty that it sports a shameful 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.