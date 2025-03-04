The Forgotten Parody Film That Brought Back Star Trek's James Doohan As Scotty (Sort Of)

The cast of "Star Trek: The Original Series" had an endearing ability to laugh at themselves. It wasn't just about the sense of levity that often existed on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise; it was the actors' willingness to be goofy and play broadly for laughs. Even a performer as seemingly stiff as William Shatner could loosen up and act the fool when a scene called for it. This capacity to clown was on full display when the crew traveled back in time to 1986 San Francisco to kidnap a couple of humpback whales in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home"; watching Spock learn to curse, Bones react in horror to the state of 20th century medicine, and Kirk put the moves on Catherine Hicks' cetologist made us howl because it was so clear the cast was having a wonderful time.

The "Star Trek" cast were also game for comedy outside of Gene Roddenberry's universe. Shatner pulled a Leslie Nielsen and did a mostly deadpan spoof of Kirk in "Airplane II: The Sequel." Walter Koenig played a Russian general named, um, Demitri Sukitov in the Howard Stern-produced "Baywatch" send-up "Son of the Beach." And Nichelle Nichols portrayed Sagan, the High Priestess of Pangea in the silly sci-fi romp "The Adventures of Captain Zoom in Outer Space."

Of all the actors from the original "Star Trek," no one worked harder for a laugh than James Doohan. As Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, the Enterprise's perpetually exasperated chief engineer, Doohan blustered with impunity. But he didn't get to parody his Scotty persona until he landed a rather incongruous cameo in a 1993 buddy cop spoof.