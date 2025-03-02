Willem Dafoe Nearly Starred In A Cancelled Sequel To A Huge Disney Flop

The notion behind "Treasure Planet" was simple: What if there was an animated adaptation of the iconic Robert Louis Stevenson novel "Treasure Island" with a sci-fi flair? A chunk of the storyline of "Treasure Planet" is very similar to "Treasure Island," even for those audience members with just a passing sense of awareness of the story of Jim Hawkins (voiced here by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and his adventures on a pirate ship with the greedy and selfish Long John Silver (Brian Murray), a kind-hearted captain (Emma Thompson), and other key characters. As directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, "Treasure Planet" is an ambitious film that was undoubtedly intended to appeal more to young boys than girls — the perception from Disney's marketing team being that young male audiences were alienated by women-driven stories like "Lilo & Stitch" or "Mulan." (Of course, that means you have to ignore the solid box office returns for Disney's 1999 animated feature "Tarzan" as a recent example relative to when the film was released.)

In spite of the presence of Musker & Clements, who had co-directed such beloved Disney classics as "The Little Mermaid" and "Aladdin," "Treasure Planet" failed to hit it big at the box office when it was released in the fall of 2002. Now, context is key: though the film was released over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (a common time for Disney's animated releases to be distributed), its competition was pretty intense. Leaving aside the presence of the James Bond movie "Die Another Day," "Treasure Planet" had direct competition for the attention of families from another Disney title, "The Santa Clause 2." But neither of those films were as daunting as "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," which dominated the holiday box office. So, it's perhaps not too shocking that "Treasure Planet," which had a reported budget of $140 million, only made $109 million worldwide. Even with moderately positive reviews, the film was simply unable to break through the noise.

And that is exactly why the film's planned sequel died on the vine at the same time that the original film was in theaters. According to Jun Falkenstein, who had served as the director on the DisneyToon Studios feature "The Tigger Movie" and was set to helm the "Treasure Planet" sequel, everything was set in advance of the 2002 holiday season. She'd worked on a general outline for the followup, in which Jim Hawkins studies at an academy overseen by Captain Amelia (Thompson) and eventually has to partner with Silver to fend off the evil advances of Captain Ironbeard. Cast members like Gordon-Levitt, Murray, and Thompson were onboard, and were set to be joined by Willem Dafoe as Ironbeard. Per Falkenstein, she was ready to record Dafoe's first round of dialogue the Monday after the opening weekend of "Treasure Planet," right up until she received a call from Disney executives canceling the sequel entirely.