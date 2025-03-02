Disney Rejected A Crossover Between Some Of Its Cutest (And Tiniest) Characters

As Disney aficionados can tell you, the 1980s were a rough time for the company's animation department. They had a sizable hit in 1977 with "The Rescuers" (which made about $15 million domestically upon its initial release, on a $7.5 million budget), but Disney just couldn't recapture the magic. The 1981 film "The Fox and the Hound" cost a hefty $12 million, but brought in only $14.2 million domestically, which was not horrible, but not great. Notoriously, the 1985 fantasy epic "The Black Cauldron" lost a bucket of money, made for $44 million (!), and earning only $21.3 million. "The Black Cauldron" was such a bomb, there was some buzz that Disney might shutter their animation department altogether.

At least Disney racked up a modest hit the following year with "The Great Mouse Detective," a $25 million hit from a $14 million budget. That film was a Sherlock Holmes story, but posited that Holmes' apartment was the home of an anthropomorphic mouse named Basil (Barrie Ingham), a clever creature that, in observing Holmes, became a star detective for mice. His Watson was a mouse named Dawson (Val Bettin), and his Moriarty was a rat named Ratigan (Vincent Price). "The Great Mouse Detective" had a lot in common with "The Rescuers," another film about heroic anthropomorphic mice (played by Bob Newhart and Eva Gabor) living in the human world. It also notably used some CGI, a first for Disney.

Seeing as Disney's two biggest hits of the decade were both about heroic mice, it stood to reason that the Rescuers should meet the Great Mouse Detective at some point. Sadly, the idea was too ambitious for 1980s-era Disney to handle, but it was eventually developed into a TV series, as revealed by storyboard artist and director Tom Caulfield on his Twitter/X account. The series, to be called "The Rescue Aid Society" was developed in the late 2010s, but was ultimate scrapped.