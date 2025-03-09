Disney Turned A Supernatural Western Into An Infamous Comedy Flop

When Will Finn's and John Standford's animated musical Western "Home on the Range" was released, it came with an elegiac announcement. Disney, you see, had been struggling throughout the early 2000s. The 1990s renaissance was over, and much of the studio's more recent output was either failing critically or commercially. Films like "Fantasia 2000," "The Emperor's New Groove," and "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" were only modest successes, while films like "Dinosaur" and "Brother Bear" were coming and going without much notice. The studio's clunky sci-fi epic "Treasure Planet" notoriously lost buckets of money, which didn't inspire confidence. It didn't help that DreamWorks was attracting huge animation audiences with films like "Shrek" — a notoriously anti-Disney movie.

As such, to appear competitive, Disney announced that "Home on the Range" was going to be the studio's last-ever traditionally hand-drawn feature film. After that, it was to be 100% CGI. Animation purists panicked, feeling that the world's most powerful animation studio should stay in business merely for tradition's sake. Disney would double back on their promise in 2009 with the release of "The Princess and the Frog."

"Home on the Range," however, would have been an inauspicious exit. It, too, was only modestly successful and only warmly reviewed. It's no one's favorite Disney flick. The film followed a trio of farm cows (Roseanne Barr, Judi Tench, Jennifer Tilly) whose ranch is failing and faces shutdown thanks to the criminal cattle theft of an evil yodeling rustler named Slim (Randy Quaid) and his nephews the three Willie brothers (Sam J. Levine). The film is bright, brisk, and comedic in a nonoffensive Disney sort of way. The songs are average.

One can only speculate, but "Home on the Range" may have been more successful had it retained the premise of its original pitch. It seems that early in the development of "Home on the Range," it was to be a ghost story inspired by "Ghost Riders in the Sky." Slim and the Willies, in that pitch, were undead.