The Star Trek Comic That Resurrected Data Years Before Picard

At the end of Stuart Baird's 2002 flop "Star Trek: Nemesis," the brave android Data (Brent Spiner) sacrifices his life to blow up the Scimitar, a weaponized Romulan ship that was on the brink of destroying the U.S.S. Enterprise. Data always aspired to be more human, and his sacrifice was the ultimate expression of his humanity. It also fulfilled Spiner's desire for Data to be killed off, something he had been asking for since "Star Trek: Insurrection."

Spiner, however, got to have his cake and eat it too. The actor also played B-4, an android prototype built before Data. B-4 was discovered early in "Nemesis," and Data reassembled his long-lost android brother, finding that his brain was a rudimentary version of his own. B-4 was childlike and nonperceptive but showed potential. The film ended with Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) talking to B-4, trying to explain to the android that his brother was dead. B-4 didn't seem to understand but showed some evidence that Data had uploaded his memories into B-4's brain before his death. Data was dead, but Spiner left the "Star Trek" door open, so to speak, should the franchise's writers want to hire him to play B-4.

Spiner did return to "Star Trek" multiple times after "Nemesis," of course. He turned up on "Star Trek: Enterprise," playing an ancestor of Data's creator, and Data's consciousness was retained on a hard drive in the first season of "Star Trek: Picard." Most recently, Spiner played a human-like android that was an amalgam of Data, B-4, their evil brother Lore, and several others, on the third and final season of "Picard." It was a clever way to resurrect the Data character without literally resurrecting the character.

Of course, before Data could go through all the "Picard" drama, some enterprising expanded-universe authors resurrected him in non-canonical novels and comics. Most notably, the 2009 comic "Star Trek: Countdown" saw Data fully reintegrated into B-4's body.