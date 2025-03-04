Steven Spielberg Created A Forgotten Comedy Series Featuring Brie Larson

"United States of Tara" had a very high-concept premise at its core, enough to easily explain why it was green-lit for Showtime. The show was ostensibly a family comedy-drama about the Gregson family, living in a Kansas suburb. There's mom Tara (Collette), her husband Max (John Corbett), her kids Kate and Marshall (Larson and Keir Gilchrist, respectively), and her sister Charmaine (Rosemarie DeWitt). But aside from just tracking the foibles of this Midwestern family, there's one little thing: Tara has dissociative identity disorder, and has a handful of multiple personalities, otherwise known as "alters." There's a wild-child teenager, a prim and proper '50s-style housewife, and a male Vietnam vet, and eventually, Tara would reveal other alters to her personality.

"United States of Tara" also had the Spielberg imprimatur involved; he and his wife Kate Capshaw had essentially conceptualized the show when thinking about how the human psyche can be so broken down. (Amblin Entertainment, naturally, produced the show throughout its three seasons.) But it was Cody who served as the official creator of the series, bringing her more youthful style to Spielberg's idea. That the show also co-starred Larson in her pre-Marvel days is also a reminder of how quickly a career can shift and expand over time. When Larson co-starred in "United States of Tara," she was still a year-plus away from appearing in Edgar Wright's "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" as the alluring Envy Adams (including performing on the film's expanded soundtrack), and even further away from roles in films like "Short Term 12," "21 Jump Street," and her Oscar-winning turn in the film "Room".

Perhaps that's one reason why Larson wasn't even originally cast on "United States of Tara." At the time, though she'd appeared as a youth in shows such as "Popular," "Hope and Faith," and "Ghost Whisperer," Larson's star was still not quite on the rise. (Larson has already spoken about the tension of being a child actor and how that tension led her to hesitate in taking her biggest role, Captain Marvel.) The role of Kate, thus, had been cast with the actress Portia Doubleday, of films like "Carrie" and "Her." But when the role went in a different direction, she was recast with Larson, who would essentially ride a tidal wave starting with that show into her worldwide renown, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.