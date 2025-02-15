The Lost Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel You'll Probably Never See

As of this writing, there have been nine film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series. Tobe Hooper's 1974 original, "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," remains one of the best horror films of all time, dredging the audiences through violence and filth that has rarely been matched on the big screen. Hooper's film feels dingy and oily, and if it was made and edited by the cannibal hillbillies it features.

The many sequels are of dubious canonical value. The series features multiple reboots and reshaping of the continuity, with at least three that restart/reboot the franchise, or that serve as direct sequels to the original. Only the central concept remains: In the wilds of rural Texas, a remote Sawyer clan has been cut off from civilization, relying on cannibalism (and possibly incest) to survive, and a group of unsuspecting cityfolk drive through the Sawyer family's property and are attacked, killed, and eaten. A lot of the crimes on display in "Texas Chain Saw" were directly inspired by the crimes of Ed Gein, a Wisconsin serial killer who liked to make furniture out of human bones.

Hooper made his first sequel, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2," in 1986. It was wilder and more cartoonish than the gritty original, but still featured plenty of blood and death for the gorehounds in the audience. "Massacre 2" starred Bill Moseley as one of the cannibal hillbillies, Chop Top. There were additional sequels in 1990 and 1995, but Hooper didn't direct those ("Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III" was made by Jow Burr, and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation" was made by Kim Henkel).

According to the Lost Media Wiki, however, Hooper's son William began making his own direct sequel to "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2" in 1999. Intended for release on the franchise's 25th anniversary, "All American Massacre" was to feature Moseley in a central role, and actor Brian Patrick Carroll — better known as the guitarist Buckethead — was to play Leatherface.

In 2025, the footage is mostly lost.