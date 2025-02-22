Why Henry Winkler Turned Down John Travolta's Grease Role

Many actors have a sliding doors moment in their career when they pass up a choice role in a soon-to-be iconic movie. For some, it isn't a huge deal. Denzel Washington, for example, already had two Oscar nominations and one win under his belt by the time he decided he didn't want to star in David Fincher's "Se7en." Sure, he later came to regret turning away one of the defining films of the '90s, but he was already an established star and would be just fine without it. That isn't always the case when an actor hasn't quite built up the body of work to go around rejecting great parts –- just take Henry Winkler and Danny Zuko in "Grease."

Winkler was virtual unknown when he won the chance to play Fonzie on "Happy Days." Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli started out as a minor supporting character but quickly became an audience favorite by providing the perfect foil for Ron Howard's clean-cut Richie Cunningham. A strutting greaser with a warm heart beneath his too-cool-for-school attitude, Fonzie stole just about every scene with his catchphrases ("Correctamundo!") and his magic touch with the girls and the jukebox. "Happy Days" had made Winkler a household name by the time "Grease" came along with a part that would have fitted him like the Fonz's trademark leather jacket, not to mention help the actor make a major breakthrough in Hollywood. But Winkler had his reasons for turning it down, leaving the door open for John Travolta to accept it instead.